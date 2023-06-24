Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
