Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

