Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

