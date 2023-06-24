KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

