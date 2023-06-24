Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

