Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.
Encision Price Performance
ECIA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.17. Encision has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51.
About Encision
