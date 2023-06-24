Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Encision Price Performance

ECIA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.17. Encision has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

