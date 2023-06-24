iHuman (NYSE:IH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.98%.

iHuman Stock Down 1.3 %

IH stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.25. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get iHuman alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.