Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.