United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

