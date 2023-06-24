EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $102.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
