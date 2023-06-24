EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $102.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

