Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Tops $102.43 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.59 million and $102.43 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,844,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,826,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00457688 USD and is up 45.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
