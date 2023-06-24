Navcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $41,939.02 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $41,939.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030323 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016256 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,414,578 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.