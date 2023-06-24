Decred (DCR) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $223.13 million and $1.36 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.60 or 0.00047504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030323 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016256 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,281,363 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

