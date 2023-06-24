SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0347 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $11,103.42 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.72 or 0.99964086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02915971 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,347.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

