Round Dollar Price Reaches $5.90 on Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $8.61 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00019206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

