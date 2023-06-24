Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.44 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $195.11 million and approximately $48.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,211,650 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

