Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 90,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 8,925 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Steel Connect Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a P/E ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

About Steel Connect

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Steel Connect by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Steel Connect by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

