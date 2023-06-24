Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $14.47. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 27,843 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,535 shares of company stock worth $674,946. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.82.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 82,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

