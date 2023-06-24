Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.02

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 163592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

