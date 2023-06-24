Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.53

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 819448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

