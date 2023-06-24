Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4.9%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 374,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 886,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Schrödinger last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,503.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

