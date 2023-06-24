Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. 6,706,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,270,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining



Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

