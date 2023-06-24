Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.57. 22,761,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 35,688,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.