Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 5.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 21,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.