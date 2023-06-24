PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 67,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 367,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics's quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

