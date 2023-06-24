Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 2.7%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.58. 108,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 93,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $452.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $523,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $626,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

