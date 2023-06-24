MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 58,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 290,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
