Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 529,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,545,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.75 million. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $58,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

