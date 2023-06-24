HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Friday.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

