HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.36. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

