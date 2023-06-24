HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
