HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPN opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.