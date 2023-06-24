HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.08.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

