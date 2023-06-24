HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

