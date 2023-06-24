Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

