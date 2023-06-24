Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Lessened by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $11,434,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

