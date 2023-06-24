Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

