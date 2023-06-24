Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

