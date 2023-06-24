Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $3,718,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

