Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.