Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

SHEL stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

