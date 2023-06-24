Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

