Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $337.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

