Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 203.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 184,530 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNV opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.99. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

