19,356 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

