Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,635 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

