2,829 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.