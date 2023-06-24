ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $542.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.95. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

