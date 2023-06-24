Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Franchise Group worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Franchise Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

