Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 41,779 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,779 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after buying an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

